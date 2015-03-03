The live Comic Relief – Face the Funny show will also see a special appearance from Professor Stephen Hawking, alongside David Walliams and Catherine Tate. Walliams will reprise his role as Little Britain character Lou, whose wheelchair-user friend Andy (Matt Lucas) is conspicuously absent from the line-up. Whether that means Prof Hawking will be taking his place, only time will tell...

Also making a comeback are comedy favourites Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean (who celebrates his 25th anniversary this year) and Dawn French as Geraldine Grainger, The Vicar of Dibley.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre face-off, Russell Brand will go head to head with the Chuckle Brothers – not to mention Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Stephen Fry, Miranda Hart and Sheridan Smith – as they vie for the coveted National Treasure 2015 award.

And focusing on the serious side of Comic Relief, Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Broadchurch's Olivia Colman and Luther's Idris Elba are among those presenting appeal films showing how donations can help to change lives in both the UK and Africa.

Comic Relief – Face the Funny will air live from the London Palladium on Friday 13th March from 7pm on BBC1 and BBC2

