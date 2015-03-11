Tonight's episode of The People's Strictly will see our six Comic Relief contestants perform their dances for a judging panel which looks a little different to usual. (We can only imagine how pleased Anton must have been when he was told the news...)

When it comes to the performances, our lips our sealed, and where the dancer's show outfits are concerned, well, you'll have to wait and see. But we can tell you to expect quiffs, capes, fringing and fancy hats...

More like this

Youth theatre founder Phil Barnett is feeling confident, despite his injury during training: "I’m not a shrinking violet so the performance side of it won’t need to be dragged out of me," he tells RadioTimes.com

Meanwhile childhood ballet dancer Heather Parsons is out to impress Darcey Bussell "because she’s the ballerina," while meningitis fundraiser Michael Pattie isn't worrying about the judges, even suggesting he'd like to see Craig Revel-Horwood appear on the panel for the final: "If you fluff up in front of Craig what’s he going to say to you? That was awful daaaaarling? So what. He’s a pussycat!"

There are a fair amount of butterflies among the contestants, though. "I'm really nervous," Trishna tells us. "But I have this chance and it's something so many people would love to do, so I have to not let the nerves get the better of me."

Advertisement

The People's Strictly for Comic Relief is on tonight at 9:00pm on BBC1