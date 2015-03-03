"Everyone loves Mr Bean and we were all delighted to watch the master at work whilst hopefully encouraging more people to join in and donate on Red Nose Day," said Ben Miller of the classic comedy revival.

The sketch features Mr Bean attending a funeral, although Miller assures us it will definitely not be a sombre occasion.

"Mr Bean attends a funeral in this sketch so I don’t think we should expect to see any kind of decorum, reverence or appropriate behaviour," he said. "I play a mourner in the congregation in this sketch who draws the short straw and has to sit next to Mr Bean.".

The Thick of It actor Rebecca Front also features in the sketch, set to air during the Comic Relief – Face the Funny fundraising marathon on Friday 13 March.

"The true beauty of Mr Bean is that you know something’s going to go wrong, but it’s never quite what you think it’s going to be!" she said.

Front continued, "I thoroughly enjoyed filming and it was incredible having the opportunity to work with Rowan Atkinson, as I'm a huge fan of his and it was a pleasure getting to work with him. Meeting and working with Richard Curtis was also a real treat for me."