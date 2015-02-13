Exclusive clip of Rowan Atkinson recording Mr Bean
Behind-the-scenes video of Atkinson making his CITV show Mr Bean: The Animated Series demonstrates that 25 years on the celebrated actor and comedian still has a great passion for the role
It may be 25 years since Rowan Atkinson first gave voice to his "child in a grown man's body", Mr Bean, but it is clear that Atkinson still has a great passion for the character that has over the last quarter of a century become one of the most recognised comedy creations around the globe.
If you don't believe us, take into account that Mr Bean's had over 1.3 billion views on YouTube, sold more than 35 million videos and DVDs and has been shown in more than 190 countries of the world. And with 65 million Facebook fans - he's by far the biggest character on the social network.
In this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Atkinson making the new series of Mr Bean: The Animated Series for CITV, it is clear just how much effort it takes to bring Mr Bean alive... even when the cameras aren't officially rolling.
“I suppose I have always completely believed in Mr Bean in terms of his ability to entertain but perhaps that’s just because I still find him an extremely amusing character," said Atkinson of the bumbling Bean.
"There’s something about him which I still enjoy. I love him for his complete selfishness really. He’s a peculiar combination of candid innocence and vindictiveness. A completely self-centred and yet rather sweet natured character”.
The new series of Mr Bean: The Animated Series kicks off on CITV this Monday 16th February at 9:25am (and 4:45pm) with a double bill and will form part of a Bean Marathon on Monday, which in itself is an ingredient in the 'Bean Feast' that runs across the half-term week on the channel.
And as it's a special anniversary year, expect lots more talk of Mr Bean over the coming months as we celebrate one of Britain's biggest comedy exports.
