In this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Atkinson making the new series of Mr Bean: The Animated Series for CITV, it is clear just how much effort it takes to bring Mr Bean alive... even when the cameras aren't officially rolling.

“I suppose I have always completely believed in Mr Bean in terms of his ability to entertain but perhaps that’s just because I still find him an extremely amusing character," said Atkinson of the bumbling Bean.

"There’s something about him which I still enjoy. I love him for his complete selfishness really. He’s a peculiar combination of candid innocence and vindictiveness. A completely self-centred and yet rather sweet natured character”.

