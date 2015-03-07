The Best of Mr Bean on screen
TV series, cartoon, the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, Mr Bean has found plenty of ways to keep us laughing for the last 25 years
Tonight, Mr Bean's second big-screen outing, Mr Bean's Holiday, gets another airing (6:15pm, ITV2), so it seemed like the perfect excuse to celebrate some of the silent comic's best work. From the original 90s TV series via films, cartoons and even the London 2012 Olympic Opening ceremony, here's what's made Bean just so popular these past 25 (and counting) years...
His Twiglet making efforts
That time he sort of taught us how to get changed at the beach
Showing us what playing an instrument is all about at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony
Hitting the big screen in Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie and guiding us through the perils of a leaky fountain pen
Doing his bit for charity as the wedding guest from hell
In cartoon form, the comedy just keeps on coming
