Stephen Hawking and David Walliams play Little Britain's Andy and Lou in Comic Relief sketch
The professor dresses up as the character played by Matt Lucas in the original BBC comedy show
Eddie Redmayne played Stephen Hawking in Oscar-nominated The Theory of Everything this year – and now Hawking himself is doing a spot of acting as Little Britain's Andy.
The world-famous physicist joined David Walliams and Catherine Tate in a revival of Little Britain for Comic Relief, dressed as the outrageous character who would leap out of his wheelchair as soon as his long-suffering friend and carer Lou wasn't looking.
Walliams tweeted on Wednesday that filming the comic relief sketch had made for an "extraordinary two days."
Tate was dressed as a nun but it's unknown what role she'll play in the sketch. Dawn French, Mr Bean and Dermot O'Leary will also be taking part in Red Nose Day, as well as a batch of celebrities including Jonathan Ross, Abbey Clancy and Gok Wan fighting it out in the Great Comic Relief Bake Off.
