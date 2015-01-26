David Tennant and Claudia Winkleman make their faces funny for money in new Comic Relief video
A batch of celebs including Tess Daly, Amanda Holden and Nick Grimshaw have donned wigs and make up in aid of Red Nose Day
This year's Comic Relief campaign wants you to "make your face funny for money" and, to demonstrate, a batch of celebs have gamely agreed to appear in a new video looking rather silly...
Tess Daly and Rochelle Humes are each given a garish makeover by their husbands Vernon Kay and JLS singer Marvin, while Amanda Holden, Davina McCall and Edith Bowman all don the charity's iconic red noses.
Claudia Winkleman and Nick Grimshaw opt for hirsute new looks with some hairy facial furniture, while Paul Hollywood takes inspiration from the kitchen and the cast of Made in Chelsea snap up the opportunity to make Spencer Matthews look daft.
And then there's David Tennant...
Here's the full video – make sure you watch all the way to the end to see Lenny Henry, Comic Relief's co-founder, covered in teeny tiny animals...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FnWRgr2qp0
Red Nose Day is on 13th March 2015 on BBC1