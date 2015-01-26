This year's Comic Relief campaign wants you to "make your face funny for money" and, to demonstrate, a batch of celebs have gamely agreed to appear in a new video looking rather silly...

Advertisement

Tess Daly and Rochelle Humes are each given a garish makeover by their husbands Vernon Kay and JLS singer Marvin, while Amanda Holden, Davina McCall and Edith Bowman all don the charity's iconic red noses.