Channel 4's social experiment Eden looks like a Brexit disaster in first trailer
Its new title, Eden: Paradise Lost seems pretty appropriate...
"In March 2016 Channel 4 cut off 23 Brits from the outside world..." Maybe Channel 4 should have called their new social experiment Brexit rather than Eden – the premise seems very similar and it looks as if the outcome may be just as disastrous...
In fact things got so dark that they renamed it Eden: Paradise Lost...
The new five-part series charts the participants' attempts to build a society from the ground up, with no contact with the outside world for 12 months. They were aiming to create a utopia, but judging by the first trailer for the series, it looks as if they may have done the complete opposite...
Eden: Paradise Lost begins on Monday 7th August on Channel 4 and continues throughout the week at the same time