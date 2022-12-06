This year's schedule for the big day includes old favourites The Snowman (11:25am) and The Snowman and The Snowdog (11:55am), as well as new additions such as this year's Great Christmas Bake Off (12:50pm) and Alternative Christmas Message (5:25pm).

You know it's the most wonderful time of the year when the Christmas TV schedules start rolling in, and Channel 4 has now unveiled its full line-up for the festive season - including Christmas Day.

The Christmas Day schedule will also include The Festive Pottery Throwdown at 7:50pm and Gogglebox 2022 at 9:05pm. Meanwhile, Channel 4 will also be showing films throughout the day including Rise of the Guardians, Kung Fu Panda 2, Catch Me If You Can and East is East.

However, that's not all. The broadcaster has also unveiled the rest of its TV schedule throughout the festive period, with Christmas Eve featuring the first run of the Great Christmas Bake Off at 8:25pm, a celebrity version of I Literally Just Told You with Jimmy Carr at 9:40pm, and The Last Leg Christmas Bash at 1:50am, with that show having first aired the night before on 23rd December, too.

The Last Leg Christmas Special. Channel 4

There will also be films on Christmas Eve, such as It's a Wonderful Life and How to Train Your Dragon, and on Boxing Day film fans can catch Peter Rabbit and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Boxing Day will also see The Festive Pottery Throwdown at 4:25pm, The Greatest Snowman 2022 at 7:30pm, and the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 at 9pm.

Across the rest of the festive fortnight, 27th December will see the channel feature Extroardinary Escapes at Christmas with Sandi Toksvig at 6:05pm, First Dates at Christmas at 9pm, and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan: Christmas Special at 10pm.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew: The Musical will air at 9pm on 29th December, and The Last Leg of the Year will air at 9pm on New Year's Eve. Then, on New Year's Day, The Great New Year Bake Off will air at 7:40pm, followed by Taskmaster's New Year Treat at 9pm.

Other films set to air across the festive period include The Greatest Showman, Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Indiana Jones film series.

