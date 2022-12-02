First airing on Channel 4 on Boxing Day in 1982, the animated version of Raymond Briggs’s picture book has become a mainstay of the broadcaster’s Christmas TV schedule, and has retained every bit of its charm over the course of 40 years.

The animated adaptation of The Snowman has been enchanting viewers for four decades.

The half-hour film tells the story of James, a young boy who is shocked when the snowman he builds in the garden magically comes to life, eventually flying him to the North Pole, where he comes face to face with Father Christmas himself. The movie later received a cameo from none other than David Bowie, and went on to inspire a 2012 sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, which has since gone on to become a regular fixture on Channel 4's seasonal line-up, too.

With its brilliant soundtrack, featuring the iconic Christmas classic Walking in the Air, and its gorgeous hand-drawn animation, The Snowman is a simple but timeless tale that is bound to captivate you, whether it’s your first or your 40th time sitting down to watch.

And to mark its anniversary, Channel 4 will air a special documentary dedicated to the film’s legacy, titled The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas.

Featuring interviews with composer Howard Blake and animators Hilary Audus and Joanna Harrison, the hour-long documentary will explore how The Snowman made its way into the nation’s heart, and is set to air on 17th December.

Here’s how you can watch this family favourite over the Christmas period.

When is The Snowman on TV this Christmas?

Channel 4 is yet to unveil its full festive schedule for 2022, though judging by previous years, we can almost certainly expect The Snowman to air on the broadcaster on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

You can also catch the special Snowman documentary, The Film That Changed Christmas, on Channel 4 on Saturday 17th December at 5pm.

And if none of those times suit your festive schedule, there's no need to fret – The Snowman is also already available to watch on-demand on All4, so you can settle down with it whenever you feel like.

