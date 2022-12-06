For this year's ident, Channel 4 has commissioned Lupus Films to produce a snowy scene featuring characters from Raymond Briggs's The Snowman, in collaboration with 4creative, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Snowman first airing.

Following the BBC's lead , Channel 4 has now unveiled its Christmas ident for 2022 - and it features a beloved festive icon.

RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first look at the 20-second ident, which features The Snowman, James (from the original 1982 film) and The Snowdog (first introduced in 2012's The Snowman and The Snowdog) playing in the snow.

The short film marks the first time all three characters will be seen on screen together, and it will premiere on Channel 4 before Jamie’s Easy Christmas at 8pm tonight (Tuesday 6th December). You can check it out right here, now.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: "The Snowman has been a part of Christmas for four decades so what better way to mark the 40th birthday of both Channel 4 and the animated adaptation of Raymond Briggs’s beloved character than with a set of hand crafted idents featuring James and the Snowman.

"It may or may not snow this month but it is guaranteed to be a white Christmas on Channel 4."

The animation is hand-drawn using traditional 2D techniques. The Snowman, and The Snowman and The Snowdog, are both set to air over the Christmas period on Channel 4, with The Snowman airing every year on the channel since it first debuted.

Co-founder of Lupus Films, Camilla Deakin, said of the ident: "We are really honoured to have been asked to bring The Snowman back to life for Channel 4 for the 40th anniversary of this very special animated Christmas classic.

"It’s particularly poignant for us at the time of the 10th anniversary of The Snowman and The Snowdog and after the death earlier this year of our long-time friend and collaborator, the inimitable Raymond Briggs."

Briggs, who wrote the original book of The Snowman in 1978, passed away in August of this year, aged 88.

