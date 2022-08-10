The news was announced by his publisher, Penguin Random House, on Wednesday (10th August).

Raymond Briggs, the author and illustrator best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, has died aged 88.

The Snowman was first published as a wordless picture book, and went on to sell over 5.5m copies in various formats around the world, with an animated version created for Channel 4.

The much-loved animation was first broadcast on Boxing Day 1982 and has since become a festive staple and shown every Christmas since.

Briggs also created much-loved children’s books Father Christmas and Fungus the Bogeyman.

The Snowman

In a statement, Briggs' family said: "We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans - especially children's drawings - inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

"He lived a rich and full life and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

"He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends - at get-togethers, fancy dress parties, and summer picnics in the garden.

"He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour - this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an 'iconoclastic national treasure'."

Watch a Channel 4 interview with Raymond Briggs and Jon Snow from 2012 below:

Briggs’ career spanning six decades brought him various awards including the Kurt Maschler Award, The Children's Book of the Year, and the Dutch Silver Pen Award. In 2017, he was made a CBE for services to literature.

Francesca Dow, managing director at Penguin Random House Children's, said: "I am very proud that Puffin has been the home of Raymond's children's books for so many years.

"Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children with a remarkable economy of words and illustrations."

She said he was "a brilliantly observant, funny storyteller, honest about how life is rather than how adults might wish to tell it to children".

"A kindness, integrity, and generosity run through all his books," she added. "He leaves an extraordinary legacy and a big hole."

Advertisement

Raymond is survived by his step-son Tom and his wife Sarah; his step-daughter Clare and her husband Fynn; and his step-grandchildren Connie, Tilly and Miles.