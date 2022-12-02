They will air on BBC One for the first time tonight (Friday 2nd December).

This Christmas season, BBC One will be feeling festive with new idents featuring the beloved fictional characters from The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The first of the adorable idents sees the mole and the boy sharing a Christmas pudding in the snow, while the second has them sharing a cuddle in a tree in a snowy wood, with the horse and the fox joining them on the ground.

The third and final ident features the group walking along the bank of a snowy river at sunset.

The BBC's adaptation of Charlie Mackesy's best-selling children's book will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer over the festive period.

The synopsis says the story is one of "kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, hand-drawn traditionally animated film".

"The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home," the BBC says.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse also feature on the cover of the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, drawn exclusively by Mackesy, in which the illustrator explains how his book began as a series of messages on social media about the power of kindness.

