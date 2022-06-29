The anarchic panel show will air two farewell specials later in 2022 to celebrate the show's "maddest moments" before drawing to a close for good.

ITV2 has announced that Keith Lemon's Celebrity Juice is set to end after 14 years on air.

Across its run – which has included 26 seasons and almost 300 episodes – the series has won a number of awards, notably including the YouTube Audience BAFTA in 2012 and a National Television Award in 2015.

Lemon has been hosting the show since it was launched in 2008, with Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby originally serving as team captains before they stepped down in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

They were eventually replaced by Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore in season 24– with a number of guest captains filling the roles in between including Gino D’Acampo, Mel B and Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking about the decision to end the show, Lemon said: "I remember doing the first episode thinking wow that was fun! In the V/O in opening titles I said it was the best telly show on telly. Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it. An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end.

"I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials! All t’ best and good luck with ya business!”

Ferne Cotton, Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby ITV

"Celebrity Juice and Keith have become firm favourites in the ITV2 schedule over the years, with Keith’s no holds barred humour and outrageous antics redefining the comedy panel show experience," added Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality, Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV.

"It’s safe to say Celebrity Juice certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry, and we’d like to thank all of the team at Talkback, and of course Keith and all of our team captains over the years for making Juice the infectious TV hit it’s become.”

And Jonno Richards, Managing Director of the show's production company Talkback, said, "Celebrity Juice has been the best show on ‘telly! We cannot be prouder to have made Juice with Keith for the past 14 years. We’ll forever miss the madness and mayhem but look forward to giving Juice the send-off it deserves, as well as seeing Shopping back on ITV2 later this year."

