Maureen Lipman reveals unseen Celebrity Gogglebox moment saw her walk out during Naked Attraction

The only thing better than watching Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is watching celebrities react to the NSFW show on Celebrity Gogglebox – although regular cast member Maureen Lipman isn’t likely to agree.

The actor and writer opened up to this week’s Radio Times magazine about an unseen moment on Celebrity Gogglebox during which she left Gyles Brandreth’s sitting room to avoid watching Naked Attraction.

When asked about the unaired scene, which saw the 75-year-old leave the room and return with a supermarket bag for life on her head, she said: “They’re not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us.

“I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought: ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it? I’m going to go on, and make a lot of comment now about the oeuvre and ‘I did like his first trilogy, but then I felt in some ways that perhaps over the years…’ But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want.

“They’re searching for ways to make me go: ‘Urgh!’ So I thought: ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I’m going.'”

When asked which programmes they were looking forward to watching together this series, Brandreth, who was interviewed alongside Lipman, said: “I’m hoping, of course, for Naked Attraction. I’m hooked now, unfortunately and I can’t legitimately watch it – my wife won’t watch it because she’s heard from Maureen what it’s like.

“But in fact, though we concentrate on the more lurid things, they do give us quite a varied diet. So we’re looking forward to some surprises.”

Good friends Lipman and Brandreth have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together since series two, before which he appeared on the show alongside Sheila Hancock.

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times – out now. Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.