Other new measures that will be implemented include the creation of working ‘bubble’ groups, staggered start times and changes to the catering service while crew will maintain safe social distancing and contributors and crew will have their temperatures checked daily.

Meanwhile cleaning and sanitisation of studios and filming areas will happen on a daily basis and equipment will be assigned to individual crew members.

The episodes, for which there will be no live studio audience, will be broadcast in the autumn on STV and ITV.

More like this

Mulhern said: "We were always due to start filming now so it's great that we are in a position that we can do so.

"It feels so good to be back in the studio and it's taken a huge amount of work from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the show and ITV who broadcast it to get us back up and running safely. We can't wait to start."

ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe added: "All the teams have worked incredibly hard to get us back filming and the production team have protocols in place in line with Government guidelines to make sure that we are doing this in as safe a way as possible for the crew, contributors and everyone involved.

"We can't wait to get going and Stephen is the perfect host to kick off entertainment post lockdown."

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.