"I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges," she told Hello! magazine.

She added: "My first thought was for my two little boys. I'm their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I'd ever experienced."

Bourret has now undergone surgery for the tumour - which was the size of a human thumb.

She explained: "I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show's production insisted I see their doctor."

After Bourret pulled out of the show in February, presenter Davina McCall only explained that she was “not very well," adding: “Please get well soon Caprice and we’re all thinking of you."

A Channel 4 spokesperson later confirmed that the model had actually “withdrawn from the competition” completely due to illness.