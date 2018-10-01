Candice Brown got married and her fellow Bake Off stars gifted her 12 wedding cakes
The most wholesome thing you'll see all day
TV baker Candice Brown recently got married in Burgundy and her Great British Bake Off co-stars assembled for her big day – with 12 (!) cakes.
From fan favourite Selasi Gbormittah, to Val Stones, Jane Beedle, Andrew Smyth and Rav Bansal, the stars of the 2016 baking series each whipped up a cake for the bride.
"There will never be another wedding-cake table like that – there was enough to feed about 300 people," Candice revealed to HELLO! magazine.
And even better than that, the bakers documented their shenanigans abroad in what we hope is the first of many Bake Off Road Trips.
Firstly, they had to set off early in the morning to make it to France…
A bit too early for some of the bakers…
Who then got stumped by a few car troubles…
But then everyone assembled for some very smiley selfies…
And the next morning it was “just like Christmas”, according to Selasi.
Tom recreated a Bake Off technical task for Jane…
Andrew and Selasi prepped for their first dance…
Candice finally got hitched.
And Andrew, Tom and Michael celebrated by jumping into a pool…
Sadly the bakers didn't post pics of their creations on Twitter, but let's face it, their road trip pics are all the sweetness we'll ever need again.
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8.00pm