Alongside this, there have been a number of golden buzzer acts, who sailed through to the live semi-finals, which are set to take place from Monday 27th to Thursday 30th May.

For those who make it beyond the semi-finals, they will get a spot in the final - but when will that be?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Britain's Got Talent 2024 final.

When is the Britain's Got Talent 2024 final?

Britain's Got Talent. ITV

It has been confirmed that the Britain's Got Talent 2024 final will take place on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

This will see the remaining performers all go head-to-head to win a life-changing £250,000, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner Viggo Venn, as well as the likes of Diversity, Jules O'Dwyer and Matisse, Paul Potts and Tokio Myers.

Just some of those who have a chance of making it to the final, and possibly winning, include golden buzzer acts Taryn Charles, Sydnie Christmas, the Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe, Phoenix Boys and more!

The winner will all be down to the public! For those wishing to vote, all you have to do is register on the ITV website and cast your vote, with further details to be announced by ITV in due course.

Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.

