Blankety Blank will be back this Christmas - with David Walliams in charge
A one-off seasonal special on ITV promises to put the blank back in gameshows...
Well this is blank news. Classic innuendo-drenched gameshow Blankety Blank is making its latest comeback, with David Walliams the man asking contestants and celebrity blanks to fill in the missing words in a blank in a one-off special on ITV this Christmas.
Walliams blanks in the footsteps of Terry Wogan and Les Dawson – who fronted the show on BBC1 between 1979 and 1990 – and Paul O'Grady's Lilly Savage, who revived it in 1997, moving it to ITV for its final year in 2001.
"I have some very big shoes to fill as presenter of Blankety Blank," said Walliams. "I loved Terry Wogan and Les Dawson as a child, and Paul O’Grady was absolutely hilarious. I hope I can bring this much loved show to life for a new generation."
Personally, we think it sounds like a completely blank idea.