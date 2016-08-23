Well this is blank news. Classic innuendo-drenched gameshow Blankety Blank is making its latest comeback, with David Walliams the man asking contestants and celebrity blanks to fill in the missing words in a blank in a one-off special on ITV this Christmas.

Walliams blanks in the footsteps of Terry Wogan and Les Dawson – who fronted the show on BBC1 between 1979 and 1990 – and Paul O'Grady's Lilly Savage, who revived it in 1997, moving it to ITV for its final year in 2001.