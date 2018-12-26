From Miriam Margolyes’ arrival in Call the Midwife, to an intimate telling of the Torvill & Dean story, Christmas Day 2018 served up a fair few festive hits. But which was your favourite?

Was the return of Agnes with Alexa-style wifi assistant ‘Maggie’ in Mrs Brown’s Boys the highlight? Did the Strictly Come Dancing special make your day? Or should the tale of the accident-prone Zog be crowned Christmas’s best TV show?