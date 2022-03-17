The Apprentice's Claude unimpressed as Kathryn talks back in interview

The interviews are always a highlight of the BBC reality competition as Lord Alan Sugar does away with his quirky assignments in favour of one-to-one interrogations between his close advisers and contestants.

Claude Littner returns to The Apprentice tonight (17th March) for its much-anticipated interview episode – and he has some harsh words for one of this year's remaining candidates.

Littner has always been a force to be reckoned with in this capacity, with his no-nonsense style proving so popular that he replaced Nick Hewer in The Apprentice board room – but had to take a break this year after suffering a serious injury.

RadioTimes.com had reported earlier that Littner would be back for a guest appearance in the interviews episode and we now have a first look at his encounter with Kathryn Louise Burn, who owns an online pyjama store.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an advance clip, Littner confronts her on a dubious business plan, which involves an amount of growth that he deems to be "the rantings of a lunatic" – but Burn isn't willing to give up on her vision.

So begins an exchange in which the two of them debate the viability of her proposal, which becomes so heated that it could well cost her Lord Sugar's investment. Watch below:

"I don't think there's anything wrong with being ambitious, Claude," she says.

Littner hits back: "Ambitious is one thing. Unrealistic is nonsense. That shows you haven't got a handle on a business."

The final four remaining members of The Apprentice line-up will all be sitting in the hot seat tonight, with Burn going up against rivals Brittany Carter, Harpreet Kaur and Stephanie Affleck.

The Apprentice continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One, followed by You’re Fired on BBC Two. Watch live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide for more about what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.