In a first-look clip for the episode, the pair can be seen taunting the Grand Tour star as they stage a fake protest at his new farm.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns this weekend, and it looks like presenter Jeremy Clarkson is the duo's latest victim for one of their Undercover pranks.

When Clarkson arrives at his property, he sees a group of protestors waving sign boards around. Little does he know they're being told what to do by Ant McPartlin, who is watching the entire thing from another location and feeding information to the actors at the scene.

"He looks very unimpressed," Ant says as Clarkson gets out of his car to be met by a fake protestor.

Ant and Dec in disguise

"One of the things I know about soil is that you can't hurt it," Clarkson tells the woman after reading her sign, at which point Declan Donnelly, who is in disguise as a protestor at the scene, comically shouts out: "Maybe you should call a friend," in reference to Clarkson's role as the presenter of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Clearly confused at what he's witnessing, Clarkson pauses as Ant tells one of the protestors via a head piece to go and handcuff themselves to the presenter's car.

You can watch the full clip below.

The new season begins on Saturday (20th February) and will see lots of our favourite features back.

Drag Race creator RuPaul will be this week's Guest Announcer, while the Saturday Night Takeaway guest performance will be brought to you by all three winners of Drag Race UK - The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace - who will be performing together for the first time.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 20th February. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.