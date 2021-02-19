Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back this Saturday with the first show of 2021.

Advertisement

While the legendary duo will be presenting to an empty audience for this series due to the ongoing pandemic, fans can expect a number of classic segments to return from I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear to the iconic End of the Show Show.

But which celebs can we expect to see during Saturday’s series premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about who’ll be performing this weekend.

Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Getty Images

Take That legend Gary Barlow will be performing during this weekend’s End of the Show Show.

Appearing on Saturday Night Takeaway’s first show of the year, the singer-songwriter is joining Ant and Dec in the studio for an epic performance.

The show’s Twitter account announced the news, writing: “We have the INCREDIBLE @GaryBarlow performing on the first episode of brand new #SaturdayNightTakeaway!”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who else will be on the show?

Joining Ant and Dec on the show this Saturday is Stephen Mulhern, who’ll be introducing the year’s first Ant v Dec and Fleur East, who has a surprise for one lucky viewer.

They’ll be joined by father-son footballing duo Harry and Jamie Redknapp, who’re taking part in the series’ first I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear!

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on Saturday 20th February at 7pm on ITV. Fore more to watch, check out our TV guide.