Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

We just can't wait for Saturday!

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Published:

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back this Saturday with the first show of 2021.

Advertisement

While the legendary duo will be presenting to an empty audience for this series due to the ongoing pandemic, fans can expect a number of classic segments to return from I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear to the iconic End of the Show Show.

But which celebs can we expect to see during Saturday’s series premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about who’ll be performing this weekend.

Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Gary Barlow
Getty Images

Take That legend Gary Barlow will be performing during this weekend’s End of the Show Show.

Appearing on Saturday Night Takeaway’s first show of the year, the singer-songwriter is joining Ant and Dec in the studio for an epic performance.

The show’s Twitter account announced the news, writing: “We have the INCREDIBLE @GaryBarlow performing on the first episode of brand new #SaturdayNightTakeaway!”

Who else will be on the show?

Joining Ant and Dec on the show this Saturday is Stephen Mulhern, who’ll be introducing the year’s first Ant v Dec and Fleur East, who has a surprise for one lucky viewer.

They’ll be joined by father-son footballing duo Harry and Jamie Redknapp, who’re taking part in the series’ first I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear!

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on Saturday 20th February at 7pm on ITV. Fore more to watch, check out our TV guide

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Anti-Theft Backpack Small

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £5 off an anti-theft backpack, plus free delivery!

Discover the smart way to safely transport your possessions with this exclusive deal

You might like

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

How to get Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway confirmed

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is returning to ITV