Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?
We just can't wait for Saturday!
Published:
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back this Saturday with the first show of 2021.
While the legendary duo will be presenting to an empty audience for this series due to the ongoing pandemic, fans can expect a number of classic segments to return from I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear to the iconic End of the Show Show.
But which celebs can we expect to see during Saturday’s series premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about who’ll be performing this weekend.
Take That legend Gary Barlow will be performing during this weekend’s End of the Show Show.
Appearing on Saturday Night Takeaway’s first show of the year, the singer-songwriter is joining Ant and Dec in the studio for an epic performance.
The show’s Twitter account announced the news, writing: “We have the INCREDIBLE @GaryBarlow performing on the first episode of brand new #SaturdayNightTakeaway!”
Who else will be on the show?
Joining Ant and Dec on the show this Saturday is Stephen Mulhern, who’ll be introducing the year’s first Ant v Dec and Fleur East, who has a surprise for one lucky viewer.
They’ll be joined by father-son footballing duo Harry and Jamie Redknapp, who’re taking part in the series’ first I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear!
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on Saturday 20th February at 7pm on ITV. Fore more to watch, check out our TV guide.