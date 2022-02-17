Following this week's challenge, which saw the contestants having to create, brand and pitch their own driverless electronic pods, Sophie Wilding was eliminated.

The Apprentice continued this week, with another one of the Apprentice 2022 candidates being fired from Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.

While the cocktail bar owner explained that she was "disappointed" to leave The Apprentice so soon, she had a feeling her team had lost when they went into the boardroom, revealing a clue she picked up from her time on the show.

"When Lord Sugar, Karren [Brady] and Tim [Campbell] are talking about the different teams, you're always wondering, 'Is that team losing or winning?' and then something, which I picked up on, I think, is that he always speaks to the winning team more than the losing team in the boardroom.

"And so I used to always try and remember how long he was speaking to each side before the actual verdict of the winner or the loser is mentioned," she told RadioTimes.com and other press upon her exit.

Sophie's elimination comes after the majority of her group pointed out that she hadn't been clear with the direction she wanted to go in, and Lord Sugar wasn't at all impressed with her 'party pod' idea.

"I was disappointed to see that certain team members didn't understand the vision and left it to the last stage to highlight that to me," she said.

"Every single task I did, if I didn't understand the PM's vision, I'd question it. I'd say, 'Look, I don't understand this. Please explain it to me,' because you've got to understand it, so you all work together as a team - not pretend you understand it and then at the end, use that as a reason to throw someone under the bus."

The Apprentice is on BBC One on Thursdays at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

