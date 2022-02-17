The Apprentice eliminated candidate reveals clue to spot losing team
Lord Alan Sugar fired his seventh candidate this week.
The Apprentice continued this week, with another one of the Apprentice 2022 candidates being fired from Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.
Following this week's challenge, which saw the contestants having to create, brand and pitch their own driverless electronic pods, Sophie Wilding was eliminated.
While the cocktail bar owner explained that she was "disappointed" to leave The Apprentice so soon, she had a feeling her team had lost when they went into the boardroom, revealing a clue she picked up from her time on the show.
"When Lord Sugar, Karren [Brady] and Tim [Campbell] are talking about the different teams, you're always wondering, 'Is that team losing or winning?' and then something, which I picked up on, I think, is that he always speaks to the winning team more than the losing team in the boardroom.
"And so I used to always try and remember how long he was speaking to each side before the actual verdict of the winner or the loser is mentioned," she told RadioTimes.com and other press upon her exit.
Sophie's elimination comes after the majority of her group pointed out that she hadn't been clear with the direction she wanted to go in, and Lord Sugar wasn't at all impressed with her 'party pod' idea.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"I was disappointed to see that certain team members didn't understand the vision and left it to the last stage to highlight that to me," she said.
"Every single task I did, if I didn't understand the PM's vision, I'd question it. I'd say, 'Look, I don't understand this. Please explain it to me,' because you've got to understand it, so you all work together as a team - not pretend you understand it and then at the end, use that as a reason to throw someone under the bus."
Read more:
- Who is Tim Campbell? Meet Claude Littner’s The Apprentice replacement
- Andrew Garfield says Strictly Come Dancing is on his "bucket list"
- The Weakest Link fans call for second season with Romesh Ranganathan
The Apprentice is on BBC One on Thursdays at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1