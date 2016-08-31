An easy step-by-step guide to making Viennese whirls
It's biscuit baking time!
Published: Wednesday, 31 August 2016 at 7:30 pm
These elegant, buttery biscuits might look extra impressive but they're surprisingly easy to make in this recipe from BBCGoodFood.com. Dip in chocolate for an extra sweet treat
PREP: 45 mins
COOK: 12 mins
SERVES: 12
Ingredients
For the biscuits
- 200g slightly salted butter, softened
- 50g icing sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 200g plain flour
- 2 tsp cornflour
- ½ tsp baking powder
For the filling
- 100g butter, softened
- 170g icing sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 50g raspberry jam or strawberry jam
Method
- Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and line 2 baking sheets with baking parchment. Put the butter and icing sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric hand whisk for about 5 mins until pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract and beat again until fully incorporated. . Sift in the flour, cornflour and baking powder, and fold into the mixture using a spatula until combined (the dough should have a tacky consistency). Spoon the dough into a piping bag fitted with a large star-shaped nozzle. If all the mixture doesn’t fit, do it in 2 batches.
- Pipe swirly circles 5cm diameter onto 2 baking sheets making sure there are 3cm spaces between each swirl.
- Bake for 10-12 mins, swapping the trays over halfway through the cooking time so the biscuits are evenly baked, until pale golden and cooked through. Leave to cool on the baking sheets for a few mins, then transfer to wire racks.
- While the biscuits cool, make the filling. Put the softened butter in a large mixing bowl and add the icing sugar. Stir together initially with a wooden spoon then switch to electric beaters or a whisk to get the buttercream fluffy and smooth. Add the vanilla extract and beat once more to combine. Transfer the buttercream to a piping bag and snip off the end.
- Turn the biscuits over so their flat side is facing up then pipe buttercream over half of the biscuits and spread a little jam on the rest. Sandwich a jam covered biscuit together with a buttercream one and repeat until all the biscuits are used up.
Visit BBC Good Food for more biscuit recipes and baking tips
