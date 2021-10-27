All Star Musicals at Christmas: release date, host, line-up and latest news

A star-studded line-up of celebs will take centre-stage for a night of entertainment this Christmas as All Star Musicals returns for a festive special.

They’ll embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass, each hoping to steal the show with their spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

While John Barrowman won’t appear on Dancing on Ice next year, he will return to host the Christmas special, teaming up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor to open the show with a spectacular Greatest Showman medley.

The epic evening will feature a special performance from one of the West End’s biggest shows, plus an exclusive performance by Samantha Barks (who plays Elsa in the West End) of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will All Star Musicals at Christmas be on TV?

All Star Musicals will air this Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. An official air date hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we’ll update you, as soon as we know more.

Who is the host of All Star Musicals?

Original host John Barrowman is back to present the show.

The TV presenter returned for two specials, with the first airing earlier this year.

“We’re back with not one, but two helpings of this feel-good and fabulous musical affair and I can’t wait to show audiences what we have in store this time around,” he said at the time.

Who are the judges on All Star Musicals?

Returning to the panel is musical theatre powerhouses; Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin).

Who is in the celebrity line-up for All Star Musicals at Christmas?

All Star Musicals at Christmas will see presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, take centre-stage for a night of festive entertainment.

The celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and, in the lead up to their big performance, also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

Speaking of her signing, Fern Britton said: “A chance to dress up and dance with a full orchestra! What a Christmas present!”

Ben Miller added: “I have new respect for musicals! After weeks of training I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Gyles Brandeth said: “I can’t sing and I can’t dance, but I can dream! And this is a dream come true – being in a number in my favourite musical, My Fair Lady.”

“What better time to come together to perform some show stopping musical hits on stage. It’s a festive treat that’s guaranteed to bring some sparkle to everyone’s living rooms this Christmas,” Anita Rani revealed.

What are the musical numbers on All Star Musicals at Christmas?

The musical numbers performed will be from a range of iconic musicals, both contemporary and traditional, including Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show.

All Star Musicals at Christmas will air in December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.