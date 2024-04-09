Not that the British jurors were impressed at the time. In fact, they gave the Swedes nul points – unlike the millions watching all over Europe, in particular the other Eurovision juries, who quickly installed Abba and their song Waterloo as the winners.

In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine – out now – we remember that night and hear from those who were there, from Benny Andersson of Abba to Mike Batt of the Wombles, who had donned his furry suit to provide the half-time entertainment.

All this nostalgia is good clean fun, but of course Abba, who have long resisted demands to reform, remain part of our pop-cultural world. Their songs top playlists, inspire musicals and Hollywood movies and indeed their avatars still sell out shows half a century later. We explore all this and more in our feature.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Molly Ringwald and Chloë Sevigny discuss Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs the Swans, playing the original housewives, showbiz fallouts and navigating a male-dominated industry

Siân Brooke chats about the new series of Blue Lights, support from Northern Ireland and dealing with fame

Sian Gibson on nearly quitting her acting career, her interest in 1970s style, and signing with new agents

