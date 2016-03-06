Just as you're getting to an incredibly tense moment in the plot...

But you tell her she probably won't enjoy it...

She's not quiet

Who's that character? Why are they angry with that person? Why are they wearing that strange outfit? And why is he kissing her when he's with that one? Or is he not with that one? How dare he!

More like this

You summarise five series worth of plot to her in three seconds

What's that actor been in before — and doesn't he look like your uncle John's friend Jack?

He says that your favourite TV show looks rubbish. Before settling down on the sofa and watching it too

Wrongly

Advertisement

As long as there aren't any graphic sex scenes. And as long as you're able to explain the plot before you start watching. And as long as you can re-watch it later. Alone.