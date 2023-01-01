If you're looking for drama, look no further than Call the Midwife and Happy Valley on BBC One, which are returning for their 12th and third seasons respectively.

2023 is upon us and there's some cracking TV lined up over the next fews months. However, we don't need to be looking ahead just yet, as a number of big returning series will be on the box tonight.

Meanwhile, Mrs Brown's Boys is back for its New Year's special, capping off the story first started in last week's Christmas outing, and both The Great British Bake Off and Taskmaster are also back for one-off specials.

Additionally, The Masked Singer returns for its brand new fourth season tonight, with new characters including the Fawn and Jacket Potato. But who are they really?

Not sure what to watch or when it's all on? We've got you covered. Read on for the TV highlights for 1st January 2023.

TV schedule and listings for 1st January

The Masked Singer - 6:30pm, ITV1

The Masked Singer season 4. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The singing guessing game is back, as The Masked Singer returns for a fourth season on ITV. Host Joel Dommett is of course on hand to oversee proceedings, as are the judging panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Viewers will have to keep their ears peeled as they attempt to guess the celebs underneath the brand new costumes, including characters such as Jacket Potato, Rubbish, Otter, Fawn and Piece of Cake.

The Great New Year Bake Off - 7:40pm, Channel 4

Great British Bake Off judges and hosts. Channel 4

We're back in the Bake Off tent for this year's New Year special, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith looking to be impressed by some seriously tasty bakes. They will be being whipped up this time by returning bakers Chigs, Lottie, Manon and Antony, who are all looking to once again test their mettle in the kitchen. This will also be the last episode to be hosted by Matt Lucas, as the departing presenter oversees events with Noel Fielding one last time.

Call the Midwife - 8pm, BBC One

Helen George and Megan Cusack in Call the Midwife BBC

Following last week's Christmas special, Call the Midwife is back for its full 12th season, with this first episode set in April 1968. It finds the sisters intending to make a good impression on new recruit Sister Veronica, but it's clear she herself is going to ruffle a few feathers. Racial tensions also cast a shadow over Poplar following Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech, and Nancy and Trixie work together to support a terminally ill patient.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat - 9pm, Channel 4

Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2023 line-up. Channel 4

In this third annual Taskmaster New Year Treat, Greg Davies and Alex Horne welcome a new line-up of big names, including Carol Vorderman, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem. They will all be hoping to be the one crowned Taskmaster's New Year champion for 2023 and take home the trophy.

Happy Valley - 9pm, BBC One

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley season 3. BBC, Lookout Point, Matt Squire

Seven years after Happy Valley aired its second season and made its mark on audiences, Sally Wainwright's crime drama is back for its third and final season, once again starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton. In the new season Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, which sets off a chain of events which leads her back to Tommy, the rapist and murderer who is the biological father of her grandson.

Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy's Hair Loom - 10pm, BBC One

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown, Jennifer Gibney as Cathy and Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan. BBC / Alan Peebles

Following directly on from last week's Christmas special, this New Year's special of the long-running comedy finds Brendan O'Carroll's Agnes getting her antique vase valued. Meanwhile, suspicion still surrounds Cathy’s creepy boyfriend Boris, who Buster and Dermot are convinced is a vampire, and Father Damien has been called away to tend to some depressed chickens.

