While we tuck into the remaining mince pies at home, a fresh group of contestants will battle it out in the famous tent as they try to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their offerings.

It’s become a staple of the festive season, and now the Great British Bake Off crew are back for another special this New Year.

This January, four bakers will return to the Bake Off tent as they take on a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge, in the hope of being named Star Baker at the end of the episode.

Here's everything you need to know about The Great New Year’s Bake Off, including what time you can catch it on New Year’s Day.

The Great New Year's Bake Off 2023 start time

The Great New Year’s Bake Off 2023 will air on Channel 4 on New Year’s Day at 7:40pm.

The episode will also be available to stream live and on catch-up on All 4.

The Great New Year’s Bake Off 2023 line-up

Lottie, Manon, Chigs and Antony in the tent. Channel 4

The New Year's special will see four former contestants returning to the tent for another chance at being crowned Ultimate Star Baker.

Taking on the challenge for 2022 are Antony Amourdoux and Manon Lagrèv, who both took part in season 9 in 2018. They'll compete against season 11 star Lottie Bedlow (2020) and 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar.

Is there a Great New Year’s Bake Off 2022 trailer?

A trailer hasn't been released just yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

Who won The Great New Year’s Bake Off 2022?

Season 9 runner-up Kim-Joy finally got to take home the victory when she won The Great New Year’s Bake Off at the start of the year.

The other bakers who returned to the tent were Jon - who appeared alongside Kim-Joy on the 2018 run - and Hermine and Rowan from season 11 in 2020.

The Great New Year’s Bake Off 2023 will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 1st January at 7:40pm.

