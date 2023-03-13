I should caveat this by saying as problematic as it may seem, I'm a fan of Netflix 's You . Yes, it's a series that follows an obsessive, creepy serial killer that always seems too charming at first and then goes on to lock women in a glass box and kill them. But like the rest of the world, it's a drama that just seems to grip us all.

The format was turned on its head not once but twice this time round in season 4. We watched on in part 1 as Joe masqueraded as English professor Jonathan Moore and then had to play the role of amateur sleuth to figure out the identity of the 'Eat the Rich' killer. None of us were quite surprised to learn that it was enigmatic Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) who shared many of Joe's opinions on wealth and class, which spurred him on to kill his close-knit (and genuinely awful) group of London socialite friends one by one.

It was a leaf out of Agatha Christie's many books, relying on the familiar format of a murder-mystery, which saw us wrack our brains and become untrusting of absolutely everyone. It was an enjoyable change of pace to the series that normally just focuses on Joe becoming increasingly obsessed. I'll admit, it was nice to see him being the one to sweat for a change.

But the "twist" that came in part 2 was all a bit... random. Sure, it was unexpected and delivered the shock factor that part 1 didn't quite end on, but as well as being surprised, as a viewer you couldn't help but watch the revelation at the end of episode 7 with confusion.

Ed Speleers as Rhys and Penn Badgley as Joe in You. Netflix

It wasn't the kind of plot twist that leaves you with your mouth open, screaming "I knew it!" at the screen, but just left many of us wondering why instead. As we saw Joe kill Rhys under the order and influence of Kate's father Tom Lockwood, we then saw another figure of Rhys appear next to the now-dead novelist-turned-politician.

My immediate thought (like others) was that Rhys was actually a twin that Joe didn't know about and he'd killed the wrong person, especially since Rhys didn't seem to know who Joe was at all. While the twin theory would have been shocking, it wouldn't have been quite as silly as the truth – the fact that Joe's vision of Rhys (and him being the 'Eat the Rich' killer) was all a figment of his imagination.

Joe had been obsessively stalking Rhys since his arrival in London, having studied his memoir and following him around the city. But actually, when we'd seen Joe and Rhys having heart to hearts about wealth and class, it was just Joe speaking to himself. Joe hadn't been chatting at the Sundry House bar over whisky with anyone after Malcolm's death he hadn't been trying to escape his and Roald's shackles in the part 1 finale, and he wasn't chatting over artwork with anyone at Kate's exhibition. Joe had been talking to his imagined image of Rhys, AKA himself.

Ed Speleers as Rhys and Penn Badgley as Joe in You. Netflix

While it's a lot to get your head around so late into the fourth season, it has to be said that the character twist only highlights what is argued to be so wrong about the series in general. The romanticisation of serial killers is something that Badgley, the cast and fans have spoken about throughout the four seasons, but to put the onus of Joe's actions on to a separate source only seeks to disconnect Joe from his actions, surely?

Rhys is essentially the devil on Joe's shoulder and viewers are led to conflate the idea of Joe and Rhys in those final episodes. Rhys is the charismatic, no-nonsense character excusing Joe for his actions and championing them. We're made to believe that Rhys is the one spurring Joe on, but don't be derailed here — Joe would most certainly commit these acts without Rhys's figure telling him to do so.

We get into questionable territory when a twist like this seeks to humanise the actions of an immoral, psychotic killer like Joe Goldberg. We're led to believe that Joe starts to feel remorseful, jumping off a bridge to end his and Rhys's lives in the process. But when he regains consciousness and we see how his life pans out in those final moments of the finale, we see that – surprise, surprise – he's only more entitled.

Sure, a twist like the one in part 2 is unexpected and mind-boggling, but it's only that way because it is so out of the ordinary. And perhaps not in the best way. To pull off such a story turnaround like this one also leaves many viewers wondering what the aim of part 1 was in hindsight.

The trope of having a "dark side" and alter ego to Joe is a cop out because it only disconnects Joe from his murders, rather than making him culpable for his actions and behaviour.

It's enough that he's characterised as charming, affable and intelligent – do we really need the Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde comparison for another serial killer (of primarily women) in another drama? Especially when the series ends with Joe being as deeply immoral and awful as ever.

Joe has now fully accepted all the parts of himself, including the evil side characterised by Rhys, but did we really need an out-of-body experience to drive home the fact that this main character is unrepentant and driven in his murderous plans? I definitely don't think so, and it only creates a narrative that immoral characters like this need to have a journey of discovery and justification in order to move forward. No, thank you.

