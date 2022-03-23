You season 4 is on the way as production begins

The announcement was made on the show's official Twitter account, with the accompanying caption: "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production."

Production is under way on You season 4, the latest instalment of the gory Netflix drama following serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), whose life is a – very bloody – balancing act of killing and serial monogamy.

The behind-the-scenes photo in the post shows a clapper board spattered in fake blood, and is dated Tuesday 22nd March.

In a statement to announce the fourth season, showrunner Sera Gamble said: “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

The new season could film in Paris, France, as by the end of season 3, the plot saw Joe in Paris looking for his latest obsession, Marienne (even though the scene in France was actually filmed in LA in the US, with a fake backdrop showing the Eiffel Tower).

Netflix previously confirmed that Euphoria star Lukas Gage had been cast in the new episodes in a major role.

Gage's character Adam is said to be the hard-partying son of a wealthy family who falls short of their lofty standards, but it's unclear exactly how Joe will come into his life.

You seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

