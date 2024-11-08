Raine gave a memorable performance in the first season as Lady Jane Rochford – sister-in-law to Anne Boleyn (Claire Foy) – who was a key player in the catastrophic downfall of the second wife of King Henry VIII (Damian Lewis).

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light picks up after Boleyn's execution, offering a fictionalised account of the next chapter in the life of the king – and the final years of his right-hand man Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance).

Who plays Lady Jane Rochford in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light?

Lydia Leonard in Gentleman Jack. Aimee Spinks/Lookout Point/ BBC/HBO

Lady Jane Rochford is played by Lydia Leonard in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Fans of period drama may recognise the actor from Sally Wainwright's acclaimed – but prematurely cancelled – Gentleman Jack, where she appeared opposite Suranne Jones.

Interestingly, this is not Leonard's first encounter with Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall saga, having previously played Anne Boleyn in the stage adaptation, Bring Up the Bodies, produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The actor is also known for portraying Cherie Blair in Netflix drama The Crown, plus earlier roles in Ten Percent, Absentia and festive romantic comedy Last Christmas.

Why was Jessica Raine recast in Wolf Hall?

Jessica Raine. Amazon

No official reason has been given for why Jessica Raine does not appear in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, but it was most likely down to a scheduling conflict.

The actor, who rose to fame on BBC One's Call the Midwife, is currently starring opposite Peter Capaldi in Prime Video's supernatural thriller The Devil's Hour – which may have kept her too busy to take on Wolf Hall too.

In a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Raine noted that she tends to avoid being locked into long-running roles due to getting "bored very quickly", so it's also possible that she may have chosen not to return.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November 2024.

