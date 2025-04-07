While Timothy kept having Lorazepam-induced hallucinations about suicide and murder, it looked as though his plans were becoming centred on himself, wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) after the latter two revealed an inability to live without their usual levels of wealth and success.

Timothy had initially concluded that his youngest children Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) would be spared seeing as they exhibit different feelings and more gratitude.

However, he was to be proven wrong after Piper returned from the monastery with a surprise admission.

Over breakfast, Piper admitted that the lack of organic produce at dinner, seasoning on her food, crisp bed linens and stained mattresses were enough to essentially drive her over the edge. She's a rich girl at heart, much to her mother's pride, and concludes that monastery life is not for her.

But her statements also strike a chord with Timothy, who now must include his daughter in his familicide plans.

Timothy recalls what Pam (Morgana O’Reilly) told him about the poisonous pong-pong seeds, double-checking with her about their deadly nature. He soon picks up a bunch of the fruit, extracting the seeds and whizzing them up in the blender.

Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus. HBO

That evening, Timothy tells the family that in a bid to celebrate their final night on holiday, they should do homemade piña coladas in their room.

The staff send up the ingredients and Timothy uses the poison-filled mix as a base for the tropical cocktail, handing it out to everyone but Lochlan, who previously told Timothy that he would be able to lead a simple life.

Making a toast to his family on their final night, Saxon soon realises that the cocktail tastes weird, and although each of them take several pained gulps, Timothy seems to have a moment of clarity over the horrendous act he's committing. He slaps Saxon's glass out of his hand, saying that the coconut milk is off, much to his family's surprise.

Read more:

The night continues, with wine being shared by all, and the following morning, Lochlan seems to have had a reckoning of his own after having a stern conversation with Saxon over their incestuous sexual escapades this holiday.

Saxon previously told Lochlan that "no one's going to make you a man" and, seeming to take that into consideration, Lochlan wakes up the following morning intent on making his own protein shake.

Sam Nivola and Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus. Stefano Delia/HBO

Using the dirty blender from the night before – with the poison seeds still in it – Lochlan makes himself a shake and forces himself to drink it down despite its clearly unlikeable taste. As Saxon told him previously, protein shakes don't taste the best, after all.

But of course, Lochlan isn't to know the true nature of the liquid he's consumed until it's all too late. He drops to his knees besides the pool, throwing up and laying on his back unconscious.

It seems as though Lochlan dies as he has a vision of himself drowning underwater with his family figures – which soon turn to four faceless monks – above him.

However, all hope isn't lost yet, as Timothy eventually finds his son and is genuinely heartbroken at what's unfolded.

Although he's remained relatively angry and desperate throughout the season, his sadness is palpable as he cradles a motionless Lochlan.

That is until Lochlan's eyes open, much to his father's surprise and happiness. He tells Timothy that he thinks he saw God, and just like that, all of the Ratliff family check out of The White Lotus alive.

Sure, they have ensuing major legal trouble, dwindling finances and a whole new distasteful reputation to return home to, but at least they're all alive and together, right?

That's the way Timothy would've seen it, but something tells us the Ratliffs won't be all too pleased with their new circumstances.

The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

