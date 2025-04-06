The article stated that Harrelson "went all the way to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to see if his salary could be negotiated. It couldn’t. Nevertheless, he signed on, then later dropped out due to scheduling."

However, now, Harrelson himself has provided a statement clarifying why he couldn't do the job at the time, specifying that it was simply due to other commitments.

Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins star in The White Lotus season 3 HBO

In a statement issued to The Daily Beast, Harrelson said: “I was set to do White Lotus and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision.

"Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

Rick Hatchett is of course being played by Walton Goggins in the ongoing season of The White Lotus.

But it was revealed that Harrelson was also in the running to take on the role of Rick's friend Frank, who is played by Sam Rockwell.

Frank has been the talk of the show more recently and the subject of various memes after his four-minute monologue to Rick quickly went viral.

While Harrelson is not to be seen in season 3, it was revealed that he did even visit the season 2 set, so could a future appearance be on the cards? Quite possibly, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Harrelson is of course best known for his roles in shows like True Detective, Cheers and White House Plumbers. In terms of films, some of his most notable include White Men Can't Jump, Now You See Me, War for the Planet of the Apes and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

As of now, no details about The White Lotus season 4 have been confirmed but there have been plenty of rumours circulating that Egypt, Mexico or Norway are location options currently being considered.

As we all gear up for the exciting final episode of The White Lotus season 3, it has also now been confirmed that the finale is set to be 90-minutes long, a feature-length special that is the longest episode in the show's history thus far.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

