In this week's penultimate episode, each of these subplots reached new heights of suspense and escalation, putting them in a prime position for the imminent conclusion – now confirmed to be 90 minutes in length.

That easily trumps the season 2 finale, which came in at an extended 78 minutes, and further entrenches season 3's status as the longest and most elaborate instalment in the acclaimed drama to date.

Anticipation is enormous for the upcoming finale, which will finally reveal who dies in the opening flash-forward.

The cryptic tease saw Belinda's son, Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), discover an as-yet-unidentified body amid what sounds like a shoot-out at the luxury resort.

He was fearful that his mother could be caught in the crossfire – and that's quite understandable given that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) recently had a run-in with scheming sociopath Greg (Jon Gries).

In the latest episode, he offered her $100,000 in hush money as he attempted to cover up his murderous season 2 plot, which ensnared his then-wife Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

Although the money would be truly life-changing for Belinda, she struggled to contemplate accepting the sum as it would involve compromising her morals – but turning it down could put her in grave danger.

Other characters speculated to be at risk include Rick (Walton Goggins) and his friend Frank (Sam Rockwell), who recently infiltrated the home of the White Lotus owners, and the Ratliff family, who have suffered perhaps the worst vacation in recorded history.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

