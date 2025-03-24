Who is Nicholas Duvernay? The White Lotus star playing Belinda's son Zion
The return of season 3's cold open star can only mean the end is nigh!
The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 welcomes up-and-coming actor Nicholas Duvernay back to the cast, following his dramatic first appearance in the flash-forward opening scene.
In that pivotal moment, he was having a therapy session with The White Lotus staff member Amrita (played by Shalini Peiris) when gunshots rang out from somewhere in the resort.
Fearing that his mother, season 1 spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) could be in danger, he wades through the water to find her, but actually encounters a still-to-be-identified dead body.
When the flashback began, Duvernay was still in the US focusing on his exams, but he's now arrived for a post-study break – and that means that time is almost up for one unfortunate guest.
If you're wondering where you might have seen The White Lotus season 3's Nicholas Duvernay before, here's your introduction to the rising star.
Who is Nicholas Duvernay?
Nicholas Duvernay is an actor from Long Island, New York.
He plays Zion Lindsey, son of The White Lotus Maui spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), in The White Lotus, appearing first in the cold open of season 3 and later getting a formal introduction in the sixth episode.
Zion is a student, who is flying out to Thailand after finishing his exams to unwind and spend some quality time with his mother.
How old is Nicholas Duvernay?
Nicholas Duvernay is 25 years old.
What other movies and TV shows have Nicholas Duvernay been in?
Duvernay's first major screen role came via Netflix original romantic drama Purple Hearts, where he appeared opposite The Idea of You and Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine.
He went on to bag the recurring role of Drew in Peacock original series Bel-Air, which was a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith's classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Duvernay also played Lindor in BET sitcom Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and has made guest appearances in the likes of The Rookie, All-American: Homecoming, SWAT, Magnum PI and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.
What has Nicholas Duvernay said about The White Lotus season 3?
In an interview with Esquire prior to the season 3 premiere, Duvernay teased: "There's not much I can say, but what I will say [is] it's the biggest season, it's the baddest season, and it's the messiest season.
"It's like all the seasons kind of culminated into one, in the best but worst way, if that makes sense. Just expect to see The White Lotus on steroids this season."
On filming in Thailand with the star-studded cast, he added: "It's really an actor's dream. I started acting when I was a kid, so it's everything that I could have expected and more, down to working in Thailand and being overseas for six months.
"Being embedded in a culture that I've never been in before was unbelievable... And then working with Mike [White], who's such an unbelievable director and writer, it was the Super Bowl of everything I've done so far, for sure."
Is Nicholas Duvernay on Instagram?
Yes! Nicholas Duvernay can be found on Instagram, under the username @nicholasduvernay.
The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
