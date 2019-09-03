How to watch Better Call Saul

You can watch Better Call Saul on Netflix, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the DVD box set for seasons 1-3.

What is Better Call Saul about?

The criminal drama series Better Call Saul is a spin-off of Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. It features many characters form the original Breaking Bad including Mike Ehrmantraut, Gus Fring and of course, Saul Goodman.

The first scene of the first episode presents an older Saul, long after the events of Breaking Bad, who is now managing a fast-food restaurant – which couldn't be further from his criminal past. After a false alarm where he thought he'd been recognised by a customer, Saul begins to reminisce about how he got involved in crime in the first place.

How many seasons of Better Call Saul are there?

There are four seasons of Better Call Saul, and the show has already been renewed for a fifth season in July 2018, which is expected to air in 2020.

When does Better Call Saul return?

Season five of Beter Call Saul is expected to premiere in 2020.

Who's in the cast of Better Call Saul?

Main character Jimmy McGill (who takes the name Saul Goodman later in the series) is played by Bob Odenkirk, who has won two Emmys for his work writing for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. Rhea Seehorn of Whitney and I'm With Her plays Jimmy's romantic interest Kimberly 'Kim' Wexler.

Jonathan Banks, who played Walt in the 2018 film The Commuter, plays police officer-turned-bodyguard Mike Ehrmantraut, whilst Patrick Fabian of Lucifer and Code Black stars as Howard Hamlin, who seems to be working against Jimmy, but later is revealed to have more complex allegiances than is immediately apparent.

Other characters include Ignacio "Nacho" Varga (Michael Mando), Charles Lindbergh "Chuck" McGill, Jr., (Michael McKean), Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Eduardo "Lalo" Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

Where is Better Call Saul set?

The show is set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the same location used for Breaking Bad.

How is Better Call Saul linked to Breaking Bad?

Better Call Saul is the prequel to Breaking Bad. The series is an origin story that reveals how Jimmy McGill became the criminal Saul Goodman we know him as in Breaking Bad, and the role the corrupt criminal justice system played in his transformation.

What year is Better Call Saul set?

The first scene of Better Call Saul takes place long after the events of Breaking Bad, but the remainder of the series is a flashback to 2002, six years before Breaking Bad. The series tells the story of how Saul Goodman transformed from a lawyer to a criminal-for-hire.