The cat-and-mouse thriller first aired two years ago, written by Gaby Hull, whose previous work includes ITV thriller Cheat , and the series followed a couple who discover they have a mutual knack for killing, while at the same time an odd-couple pair of detectives attempt to track them down.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first-look image for We Hunt Together season 2, which will return to Alibi in May 2022 .

In the new season 2 image, the titular "hunter" Freddy (played by Hermione Corfield), one half of the show's season 1 couple, is pictured in the foreground, while either side of her stand her pursuers.

Eve Myles (Torchwood) reprises her role as detective Lola Franks, while her police partner DI Jackson Mendy is played by Babou Ceesay.

At the end of season 1, Freddy was released from police custody, after convincing them that it had been her late boyfriend Baba (Dipo Ola) who had been the mastermind behind a spate of violent occurrences, and she had only been a victim.

But Baba's sacrifice (clearing Freddy's name right before he succumbed to wounds) seems to have been in vain: at the end of season 1, Lola managed to track down a letter written by Freddy and linking her to a particularly gruesome crime scene, settings things up for a second season.

Myles said of the first season: "As soon as I read the first two episodes, I fell in love with Lola. I felt that she was a lost soul and I felt sorry for her. I instantly wanted to love her, I instantly wanted to look after her and all those instincts I can't bring into this character."

We Hunt Together will return to Alibi in May 2022. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.