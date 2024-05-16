Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and TV Channels, said of the announcement: "Waterloo Road is one of our biggest and best-loved titles on BBC iPlayer, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it.

"That’s why we’ve made it as accessible as possible, with subtitles, audio description and sign language all now available for viewers on every episode."

The teachers of Waterloo Road. Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Kate Bones/Matt Burlem

Live accessibility options have also recently been added to BBC iPlayer for events like Glastonbury and Strictly Come Dancing, while the platform also features dedicated categories for audio described and signed shows.

More like this

Read more:

Waterloo Road returned for the first of its new seasons at the start of 2023, following an initial run on the BBC between 2006 and 2015.

The new seasons of the show have starred Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh, with another run expected to arrive later this year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 14 will also see the arrival of new headteacher Steve Savage, played by Jason Manford, with the comedian and actor having called being cast in the series "an absolute treat".

"My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown," he explained. "It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher, and now, becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!"

Waterloo Road seasons 1 to 13 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.