Game of Thrones fans love a map – just check out the opening credits with all the clockwork, isn’t it dreamy – so we’re betting they’ll be pleased to hear that even their reactions to every episode can now be experienced in pleasing map form.

You see, Twitter have built a mechanic that collates every Game of Thrones mention on its network, building a moving framework that reflects how often certain characters and storylines were mentioned and how connected everything is.