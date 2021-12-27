The Tourist review: A wacky Outback thriller loaded with unexpected laughs

4.0 out of 5 star rating

There’s nothing that unites the UK over the festive period like a good old-fashioned drama. Whether it’s a new take on an Agatha Christie classic or the latest seaside-set murder mystery, you can guarantee that across the country, families everywhere will be spending the next few winter nights splayed across their sofas, full of Christmas dinner leftovers, ready to watch a bit of high-stakes crime-solving.

However, you couldn’t get further from the traditional BBC drama when it comes to The Tourist – one of the first titles to air on BBC One in 2022 and the latest six-parter from The Missing’s Harry and Jack Williams.

Not to be confused with the critically-panned Johnny Depp film, this highly-anticipated thriller stars Jamie Dornan – best known for playing a BDSM-loving businessman in Fifty Shades of Grey and a Belfast-based serial killer in The Fall – as an Irish man, driving through the dusty Australian Outback.

In the show’s opening sequence, Dornan’s character sings along to Kim Carnes hit Bette Davis Eyes in his dirt-covered compact car when a huge tank truck rams him from behind and a car-chase ensues across the desert sands, ending with the Brit being run off the road and falling unconscious. When he comes to in hospital, the nameless man finds that he has no memory of his identity, how he ended up in Australia or why someone may want him dead.

The Tourist gets off to a promising start, setting up an intriguing premise, teasing dark twists to come and placing the viewer in exactly the same position as its desperate and disorientated protagonist – however, the most surprising element of the thriller has to be its absurd sense of humour. In typical Two Brothers fashion, the six-parter draws you in by consistently dropping clues around The Man’s mysterious backstory, but will catch viewers off-guard with its moments of surrealistic comedy and ridiculously eccentric side characters.

In one scene, Dornan’s character has enlists the help of local waitress Luci (played by Line of Duty‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin) who has agreed to drive him to a local town to investigate a clue he’s found, however their tense journey is interrupted by a traffic jam – caused by a pair of turtles found mating in the road. It’s moments like these that can make the series initially feel somewhat tonally-confused, with dramatic encounters being interrupted by jarring humorous comments delivered in thick Aussie accents. That being said, the thriller does eventually settle into its quirkiness, thanks in part to its barren Australian backdrop and its line-up of outlandish characters.

Unbelievable’s Danielle Macdonald makes an impression as timid rookie cop Helen Chambers, who is assigned to The Man’s case whilst preparing for her wedding to Ethan (Greg Larsen), her insufferable, nagging husband-to-be, while Icelandic actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson appears as an American cowboy, complete with bolo tie and boots, who seems to have some kind of connection to Dornan’s character.

As for Dornan’s performance, the BAFTA-nominated star makes use of his eclectic range of acting credits in this role, cracking dead-pan jokes one minute and emotionally breaking down the next. Despite knowing very little about his character, you’ll find yourself rallying behind The Man, who Dornan plays as a distressed victim whilst hinting at his potentially sinister former life.

An unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat mystery that startles you with laugh-out-loud moments of ridiculousness, The Tourist is The Bourne Identity meets Priscilla Queen of the Desert with elements of Monty Python – an unusual thriller in which Dornan shines.

The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9pm on 1st January 2022.