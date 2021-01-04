All four seasons of The O.C. to land on All 4

Ready to sing along to Californiaaaaaa once again?

Advertisement

Well, we have some good news for The O.C. fans: all four seasons of the noughties sensation will be available to watch on All 4 from 22nd January.

The series joins the on-demand channel’s impressive US teen drama roster, which includes Dawson’s Creek, 90210, One Tree Hill and Freaks and Geeks.

The O.C. first aired in August 2005 and starred Gotham’s Ben McKenzie as Ryan Atwood, a down-on-his-luck teen who gets taken in by public defender Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) and his wife Kirsten (Kelly Rowland).

Ryan comes from the rough part of town and struggles to settle into the affluent Newport Beach community at first, but soon forms a strong bond with adoptive brother Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) and falls in love with girl-next-door Marissa Cooper, played by Mischa Barton.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The show also starred Rachel Bilson as Seth’s on-again-off-again love interest Summer Roberts. Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, who briefly played Kaitlin Cooper and was later replaced by Willa Holland, Autumn Reeser and Tate Donovan also feature.

In its heyday, the teen drama was a favourite at the Teen Choice Awards, though ratings did steadily decline following its first season. Nevertheless, it left a lasting impression on the genre, inspiring the likes of Gossip Girl – which is also the brainchild of The O.C. creator, Josh Schwartz.

Interestingly and unlike Gossip Girl, it doesn’t look like The O.C. will be getting a reboot anytime soon.

Advertisement

The O.C. seasons 1-4 will be streaming on All 4 from 22nd January 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.