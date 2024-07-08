Director Diarmuid Goggins has revealed that the four-parter is one that audiences will need to stick with for quite the pay-off to come at the end.

When speaking about how he hopes the audience will respond to the series, Goggins revealed: “What’s exciting about this series is that it’s not what you expect – stick with it, because it's not what you think is going to be. In our modern world there's a need for everything to be fast paced, but this series is a slightly slower burn.

"Really it's a character study – we're spending a few hours with this man and trying to understand him, and to do that you need to just relax and invest your time. It's a really rewarding watch and there are so many huge moments in it. I hope the audience enjoys a really exciting, suspenseful story with wonderful performances.”

Robert Glenister as Tony in The Night Caller. Channel 5

Across the four episodes, we follow cab driver Tony (Robert Glenister) who has become increasingly isolated after losing his former job as a respected science teacher and instead, now ferries late night passengers around Liverpool.

According to the synopsis: "One night, Tony plucks up the courage and rings NightTalk to speak to Lawrence, and soon becomes a 'friend of the show'. For the first time in years, he feels listened to.

"But as time passes his developing bond with the late-night DJ begins to turn into an unhealthy obsession as he starts interpreting Lawrence's ‘world view’ in dangerous ways that have devastating impacts on Tony’s life.

"One night, by chance, Lawrence gets into Tony’s cab. The initial excitement at meeting takes a turn when Tony realises this DJ isn't the man he purports to be. Lawrence is a fake and Tony feels betrayed."

Led by Robert Glenister, the series also stars Sean Pertwee as Lawrence, Suzanne Packer as Rosa and Stephen Walters as fellow cabbie Rob.

A previously released preview of the series shows Tony getting increasingly irate when he spots Rosa's abusive ex-boyfriend attacking her outside the late-night cafe. He gets out of his cab but remains silent – what lengths will he go to in order to protect those around him?

We already know that things don't end well for Ste, Rosa's ex, after an explosive episode 1 end saw Tony take matters into his own hands and run him over with his cab.

Previously chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Glenister revealed more about the "spontaneous" decision that Tony faces at the end of episode 1. He said: "The one thing that he does at the end of the first episode – which propels the story in one sense – I don’t think it's premeditated.

"I think he’s been beguiled by Lawrence on the chat show, on the phone-in, about how law and order has broken down, how nobody’s protected therefore one has to protect oneself.

"Because of his vulnerability, Tony actually takes this on board and then when he has an opportunity – and I think it’s a spontaneous thing that he does as I say, not premeditated – he takes it and the whole course of his life has changed.”

The Night Caller airs nightly, starting Sunday 7th July at 9pm on Channel. Episodes will be available for streaming on My5 immediately after they air on Channel 5, with the full box set available from Wednesday at 10pm.

