The 10-episode series chronicles the events of the war, how Dior and his fellows were impacted and survived, and how the fashion world looked afterwards.

With a cast led by Ben Mendelsohn (Secret Invasion), The New Look also boasts the likes of Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Juliette Binoche (The Staircase) and John Malkovich (Of Mice and Men).

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The New Look on Apple TV+.

The New Look cast: Full list of characters and actors in Apple TV+ drama

The full cast list for The New Look is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble, plus where you may have seen them before.

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong

Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi

Claes Bang as Spatz

Glenn Close as Carmel Snow

Thomas Poitevin as Pierre Balmain

Nuno Lopes as Cristóbal Balenciaga

Elliott Margueron as Pierre Cardin

Hugo Becker as Hervé

David Kammenos as Jacques

Noé Besin as Jean

Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Christian Dior? Quite enigmatic, we meet Dior as he's at the top of his career after the Second World War, but throughout the series, we see what hurdles and challenges the designer had to overcome to eventually start his own fashion house.

Where have I seen Ben Mendelsohn before? The Australian actor has had roles in numerous films, such as Rogue One, The Dark Knight Rises and Captain Marvel as Talos, but is also known for TV performances in Netflix's Bloodline, Secret Invasion and The Outsider.

Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Coco Chanel? Chanel refused to operate her fashion house during World War II, but as we see in The New Look, the French fashion designer entered into a romantic relationship with Spatz - and in return for her nephew's safe return, helped the Nazis who were occupying Paris at the time.

Where have I seen Juliette Binoche before? The French actress has starred in over 60 films across her career, having won an Oscar, BAFTA and César award throughout her career. You may recognise Binoche from Three Colours: Blue or The English Patient, and in the world of TV, from HBO's The Staircase or Call My Agent!.

Maisie Williams plays Catherine Dior

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Catherine Dior? Christian's younger sister, Catherine is a member of the French Resistance, but is eventually captured and tortured by the Gestapo.

Where have I seen Maisie Williams before? Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, but also played punk icon Jordan (Pamela Rooke) in Disney Plus's Pistol. She has also had roles in Doctor Who, iBoy and Two Weeks to Live.

John Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Lucien Lelong? Lelong is a friend and mentor of Christian's and is often a positive force in his life, despite the tumultuous times around them. Christian works alongside Balmain for Lelong's fashion house, and there, they have to design and create dresses for the wives of Nazi soldiers throughout the war.

Where have I seen John Malkovich before? The well-known actor has amassed a series of accolades throughout his career for his many on-screen performances, which include the likes of Being John Malkovich, Of Mice and Men, The Killing Fields, Dangerous Liaisons and Ripley's Game.

Emily Mortimer plays Elsa Lombardi

Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Elsa Lombardi? Elsa is a friend of Coco's, who the designer enlists for 'Operation Modellhut' to get a message to Winston Churchill. The pair have a love-hate dynamic.

Where have I seen Emily Mortimer before? Mortimer has starred in series like HBO's The Newsroom and Doll & Em, the latter of which she also created and wrote. She has starred in films such as Mary Poppins Returns, Shutter Island and The Pink Panther.

Claes Bang plays Spatz

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and Claes Bang as Spatz in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Spatz? Spatz is a German intelligence officer who meets Coco at the Hotel Ritz, where she is staying in Paris, which is used as an unofficial headquarters for Nazi soldiers. It's through Spatz that Coco is recruited to help the Nazis with their other missions.

Where have I seen Claes Bang before? Like in The New Look, Bang is known for a series of dark and villainous roles in series such as Bad Sisters and Dracula, as well as The Affair and The Outlaws. He has starred in numerous Danish productions, too, and film-wise, is known for The Square and The Northman.

Glenn Close plays Carmel Snow

Glenn Close as Carmel Snow in The New Look. Apple TV+

Who is Carmel Snow? Snow is a later addition to the series in the final episodes of The New Look, and is the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar US from 1934 to 1958.

Where have I seen Glenn Close before? With a career spanning over six decades, Close is known for a long list of performances, but many know her for her roles in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy and 101 Dalmatians, to name a few.

The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 14th February, with episodes released weekly. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

