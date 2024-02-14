Meet the cast of The New Look
The historical fashion drama boasts the likes of Ben Mendelsohn, Maisie Williams and more.
As a streaming platform and creators of TV series and films, Apple TV+ knows how to pull together a star-studded cast.
New historical drama The New Look launches on the streamer on 14th February, and tells the story of how Christian Dior and his fashion designer contemporaries navigated the tragic events of the Second World War.
The 10-episode series chronicles the events of the war, how Dior and his fellows were impacted and survived, and how the fashion world looked afterwards.
With a cast led by Ben Mendelsohn (Secret Invasion), The New Look also boasts the likes of Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Juliette Binoche (The Staircase) and John Malkovich (Of Mice and Men).
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The New Look on Apple TV+.
More like this
The New Look cast: Full list of characters and actors in Apple TV+ drama
The full cast list for The New Look is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble, plus where you may have seen them before.
- Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior
- Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel
- Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior
- John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong
- Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi
- Claes Bang as Spatz
- Glenn Close as Carmel Snow
- Thomas Poitevin as Pierre Balmain
- Nuno Lopes as Cristóbal Balenciaga
- Elliott Margueron as Pierre Cardin
- Hugo Becker as Hervé
- David Kammenos as Jacques
- Noé Besin as Jean
Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior
Who is Christian Dior? Quite enigmatic, we meet Dior as he's at the top of his career after the Second World War, but throughout the series, we see what hurdles and challenges the designer had to overcome to eventually start his own fashion house.
Where have I seen Ben Mendelsohn before? The Australian actor has had roles in numerous films, such as Rogue One, The Dark Knight Rises and Captain Marvel as Talos, but is also known for TV performances in Netflix's Bloodline, Secret Invasion and The Outsider.
Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel
Who is Coco Chanel? Chanel refused to operate her fashion house during World War II, but as we see in The New Look, the French fashion designer entered into a romantic relationship with Spatz - and in return for her nephew's safe return, helped the Nazis who were occupying Paris at the time.
Where have I seen Juliette Binoche before? The French actress has starred in over 60 films across her career, having won an Oscar, BAFTA and César award throughout her career. You may recognise Binoche from Three Colours: Blue or The English Patient, and in the world of TV, from HBO's The Staircase or Call My Agent!.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Maisie Williams plays Catherine Dior
Who is Catherine Dior? Christian's younger sister, Catherine is a member of the French Resistance, but is eventually captured and tortured by the Gestapo.
Where have I seen Maisie Williams before? Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, but also played punk icon Jordan (Pamela Rooke) in Disney Plus's Pistol. She has also had roles in Doctor Who, iBoy and Two Weeks to Live.
John Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong
Who is Lucien Lelong? Lelong is a friend and mentor of Christian's and is often a positive force in his life, despite the tumultuous times around them. Christian works alongside Balmain for Lelong's fashion house, and there, they have to design and create dresses for the wives of Nazi soldiers throughout the war.
Where have I seen John Malkovich before? The well-known actor has amassed a series of accolades throughout his career for his many on-screen performances, which include the likes of Being John Malkovich, Of Mice and Men, The Killing Fields, Dangerous Liaisons and Ripley's Game.
Emily Mortimer plays Elsa Lombardi
Who is Elsa Lombardi? Elsa is a friend of Coco's, who the designer enlists for 'Operation Modellhut' to get a message to Winston Churchill. The pair have a love-hate dynamic.
Where have I seen Emily Mortimer before? Mortimer has starred in series like HBO's The Newsroom and Doll & Em, the latter of which she also created and wrote. She has starred in films such as Mary Poppins Returns, Shutter Island and The Pink Panther.
Claes Bang plays Spatz
Who is Spatz? Spatz is a German intelligence officer who meets Coco at the Hotel Ritz, where she is staying in Paris, which is used as an unofficial headquarters for Nazi soldiers. It's through Spatz that Coco is recruited to help the Nazis with their other missions.
Where have I seen Claes Bang before? Like in The New Look, Bang is known for a series of dark and villainous roles in series such as Bad Sisters and Dracula, as well as The Affair and The Outlaws. He has starred in numerous Danish productions, too, and film-wise, is known for The Square and The Northman.
Glenn Close plays Carmel Snow
Who is Carmel Snow? Snow is a later addition to the series in the final episodes of The New Look, and is the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar US from 1934 to 1958.
Where have I seen Glenn Close before? With a career spanning over six decades, Close is known for a long list of performances, but many know her for her roles in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy and 101 Dalmatians, to name a few.
New on Apple TV+ in February 2024
The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 14th February, with episodes released weekly. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.