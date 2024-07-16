Overnight figures for the show may diminish over the four-part series, the next episodes of which are set to air tonight (Tuesday 16th July), Sunday (21st July) and Monday (22nd July), due to the programme already being available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

However, this early figure suggests a large amount of interest in the drama, which stars Coleman as Ember Manning, a detective investigating a property fire in a scenic Lancashire lake town.

Jenna Coleman as Ember in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures, Ben Blackall

Throughout the four-part series, Ember must work out how the fire connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case, and an illicit relationship between a man in his 20s and two underage girls.

The show also stars Archie Renaux as Hitch, another rookie detective working with Ember, and Renaux said of the series: "It always keeps you guessing.

"It takes you down a lot of dead ends, and gets you thinking that you know all the answers – like I did when I first read the scripts – but then you’ll be taken somewhere completely new and realise you’ve been fooled."

The drama's creator Cat Jones previously revealed that it was inspired by something she experienced as a teenager, saying: "A couple of my friends got involved in relationships with grown men.

"At the time, we all thought it was very exciting that these older guys were interested in our younger friends, but of course when you reflect upon that later, you realise that it was actually illegal and abusive."

She continued: "Is it something they look back on and think, 'We were in love, it was fine,' or do they look back and say 'that wasn't okay'? I wanted to tell a story that explores those ideas."

The Jetty is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

