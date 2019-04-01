Alas, it was not to be; when Spiro's wife returned home with their children, he decided he must remain faithful to his family. But the door to romance has not completely closed and many fans still hope they will end up together by the end of this fourth and final series.

However, Hawes isn't so sure that would be a good idea.

Speaking on the set of The Durrells, she said, "I never really hope they get together; I like the will-they-won’t-they thing. I think there are pluses and minuses to them getting together or not.

"I think it would be very satisfying on one hand, but there’s something very romantic about them not getting together."

Still, one person is convinced that the two of them are meant to be together, and that is Spiro actor Alexis Georgoulis.

"I have the feeling they have to be together from season four scene one," he insisted. "It’s intuition. It feels like we are meant to be together, the characters' energy."

When we reunite with Spiro and Louisa in the first episode of the new series, the two of them are clearly unsure about how to behave around each other. Can things ever go back to normal in their relationship?

"It is awkward, because they’ve sort of declared themselves so it’s inevitable really that it’s a little bit awkward," Hawes said. "And they’re wondering how to get their friendship back on track and if it’s possible to do that – which I don’t think it really is!"

The Durrells returns on Sunday 7th April at 8pm on ITV