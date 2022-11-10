According to the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (BARB), 7.59 million people tuned in to watch Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh arrive in the Jungle yesterday, while the season 5 premiere of The Crown was watched by 1.11m.

The figures also revealed that the second and third most popular shows to air yesterday both belonged to BBC News, with 4.52m watching the BBC Regional News, while 4.47m viewed the BBC News at Six.

The Crown returned to our screens yesterday after two years with a brand new cast, as Imelda Staunton took over the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman for the new season.

Set in the '90s, the Peter Morgan drama follows the royal family throughout John Major's time as Prime Minister and a number of significant events, such as the dissolution of Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) marriage, Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison) divorcing Captain Mark Phillips and the publication of Diana's controversial biography by Andrew Morton.

However, the royal drama couldn't entice viewers away from I'm a Celebrity, which has dominated headlines with the recent exit of Olivia Attwood and the entry of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who'll be taking on tonight's Bushtucker Trial.

All episodes of The Crown's fifth season arrived on Netflix yesterday, with episodes covering the Queen's famous Annus Horribilis speech, the death of Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson, Diana meeting Dodi Fayed and Mohamed Al-Fayed and Camillagate (also known as Tampongate).

As for I'm a Celebrity, the 2022 season is airing its fifth episode tonight, with the show expected to air on ITV over the next three weeks.

