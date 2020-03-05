This came as a surprise to many, given creator Peter Morgan's comments that he envisioned six seasons of the show when it first began.

However, when the final season was announced, he stated that it was the "perfect time and place to stop."

Still, there is apparently a chance that the series could continue to a sixth run and perhaps even beyond that.

Deadline reports that Andy Harries, CEO of The Crown's production company Left Bank Pictures, was asked whether the show could find a new home elsewhere.

He said: "It’s quite well known that Left Bank retained the rights to The Crown… The plan is ongoing. It’s still exclusively on Netflix and it stays there for the moment."

Season five of The Crown is expected to take the show closer to the modern day but it will stop short of catching up to the modern day drama surrounding Harry and Meghan.

Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that he did not want to include such fresh developments in his series.

He said: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment."

The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix